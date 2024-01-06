NEXT Weather: Twin Cities could see snow Saturday evening

Watch CBS News
By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Northern and western areas of Minnesota woke up to snow on Saturday morning.

The system will push into the metro in the evening, as a cold front swings through. The Twin Cities will see less than an inch of snow, but up north, totals could be around two and four inches. 

There's a break in the snow before another storm passes through on Monday evening. However, most of the major impact will be for areas south of the state.

More snow could make its way through on Thursday, though models are still uncertain. However, we will settle into colder temperatures by the end of next week.

