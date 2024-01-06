NEXT Weather: Twin Cities could see snow Saturday evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Northern and western areas of Minnesota woke up to snow on Saturday morning.

The system will push into the metro in the evening, as a cold front swings through. The Twin Cities will see less than an inch of snow, but up north, totals could be around two and four inches.

Good morning! We're waking up to more snow, mainly across northern & western MN. These won't push into the metro until this evening (after 6p) with 1" or less of accumulation. What's NEXT? More snow & much colder air! See you on @WCCO Saturday Morning at 8a with all the details! pic.twitter.com/4cy9NQT3Ce — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) January 6, 2024

There's a break in the snow before another storm passes through on Monday evening. However, most of the major impact will be for areas south of the state.

More snow could make its way through on Thursday, though models are still uncertain. However, we will settle into colder temperatures by the end of next week.