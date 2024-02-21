NEXT Weather: Temps push into upper 40s Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be the warmest day of the work week.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 47 degrees amid a large ridge sequencing that will cause states to the south to break into the 60s and 70s.

From Thursday on, the wind will increase and become more noticeable. A trough drops from up north late Thursday night into Friday morning and mid-day, cooling down the highs on Friday to the mid-30s.

A quick shift of the wind and another ridge moves in for the weekend. It will now take less time to warm up on Saturday, as compared to previous weather models.

The data is in favor of a mild and sunny weekend with highs near 50 degrees.

We won't see any adequate moisture or impacts until Tuesday of next week. Highs look to reach into the 50s on Monday before any changeup occurs.