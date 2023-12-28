Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Temps near 40 degrees for final Friday of 2023, some flurries possible Saturday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Dec. 29, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Dec. 29, 2023 03:03

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds and frosty conditions on the roads start the day, but the sun is expected to take over for a pleasant Friday afternoon.

MORE WEATHER NEWS: NEXT Drive Alert: Multiple crashes in metro area Friday morning amid reports of frost

Temperatures are expected to reach 39 degrees, continuing the monthlong stretch of above-average warmth that will likely make December 2023 the warmest on record in Minnesota.

On Saturday, we return to mostly cloud conditions and snow is possible from Interstate 94 and north. By evening, the Twin Cities may even see flurries or light snow.

Snow accumulation should be minor, but some areas up north could pick up an inch or a bit more.

New Year's Eve will be one of the coolest days we've had in a while, with highs in the upper 20s and colder temperatures later in the day. However, it will remain dry with some sun.

The new year will begin near freezing with a brief warmup possible on Tuesday

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 6:41 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.