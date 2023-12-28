NEXT Weather: Temps near 40 degrees for final Friday of 2023, some flurries possible Saturday

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Dec. 29, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds and frosty conditions on the roads start the day, but the sun is expected to take over for a pleasant Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach 39 degrees, continuing the monthlong stretch of above-average warmth that will likely make December 2023 the warmest on record in Minnesota.

On Saturday, we return to mostly cloud conditions and snow is possible from Interstate 94 and north. By evening, the Twin Cities may even see flurries or light snow.

Snow accumulation should be minor, but some areas up north could pick up an inch or a bit more.

New Year's Eve will be one of the coolest days we've had in a while, with highs in the upper 20s and colder temperatures later in the day. However, it will remain dry with some sun.

The new year will begin near freezing with a brief warmup possible on Tuesday