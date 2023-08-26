NEXT Weather: Temps cool down for pleasant Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a stretch of hot days, Saturday will cool down, and it'll be a perfect day to head out to the state fair.
Temps will top out in the high 70s in the metro area. Up north in cabin country, it'll be in the 60s and low 70s.
Warmer days will return though, likely at the end of next week.
On Sunday, temps will be just around average at 79 degrees. There will be some passing showers in the evening due to a weak disturbance.
