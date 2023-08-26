NEXT Weather: Temps cool down for pleasant Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a stretch of hot days, Saturday will cool down, and it'll be a perfect day to head out to the state fair.

Temps will top out in the high 70s in the metro area. Up north in cabin country, it'll be in the 60s and low 70s.

MORE: Your complete guide to Day 3 at the Minnesota State Fair

Warmer days will return though, likely at the end of next week.

Cooler and less humid air has taken over. It's going to be NICE for the #MNstatefair - Of course it's still summer and warmer days will return. I'll discuss this on the broadcast this morning! Join @WCCO @jennifermayerle at 8 AM! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/JuFKFYbCTL — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 26, 2023

On Sunday, temps will be just around average at 79 degrees. There will be some passing showers in the evening due to a weak disturbance.