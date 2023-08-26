Your complete guide to Day 3 at the Minnesota State Fair

Watch CBS News

By WCCO Staff

Saturday, Aug. 26 is Day 3 at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair!

It's the first weekend day of the state fair this year, so you can expect some extra crowds. It'll be less humid and temps will be slightly cooler compared to the past two days, topping out in the 80s.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Saturday, Aug. 26.

Music At The Fair

Saturday night, Keith Urban will perform at the Grandstand with special guest Lindsay Ell. Tickets start at $52 and go up to $104. The show starts at 7 p.m. 

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

 

Your guide to the best of the new state fair food

Eating the food is one of the best parts of the state fair, and every year, there are new options to try.

There are nearly three dozen new foods this year, with a handful of brand-new vendors. From pickle lemonade to lutefisk steam buns, there are a lot to choose from.

So we've made you a guide, reviewing the newest state fair foods. Check it out here.

