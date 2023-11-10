NEXT Weather: Temps above average Saturday but expect a warm up by next week

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says temps will warm back to near and slightly above average tomorrow. It will be breezy and cloudy with isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Sunday stays breezy, but we bring back the sun and warm to the mid-50s.

After this weekend we will begin to warmup. Sunday through Thursday will be a really pleasant chunk of weather. Daytime highs jump to the mid-50s and eventually hit the lower 60s.

More sunshine will also move in, with the extended forecast looking exceptionally dry and mild.

CBS News Minnesota