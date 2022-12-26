NEXT Weather: Temperatures warming, snow chances later in week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report

MINNEAPOLIS -- The late night snow event has now dropped out of the state.

Temperatures start slightly above zero Monday, warming to 11 degrees. No snow is expected.

Good morning! There will be a few slick spots this morning, but improvements coming.

AND how about double-digits today... #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/jHUpVOwLMb — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) December 26, 2022

Warmer weather starts Tuesday, with highs near average: 25 degrees.

Temperatures soar to the mid-30s come Wednesday.

Our next chance for some winter weather slides through late Wednesday into Thursday.