NEXT Weather: Temperatures warming, snow chances later in week
MINNEAPOLIS -- The late night snow event has now dropped out of the state.
Temperatures start slightly above zero Monday, warming to 11 degrees. No snow is expected.
Warmer weather starts Tuesday, with highs near average: 25 degrees.
Temperatures soar to the mid-30s come Wednesday.
Our next chance for some winter weather slides through late Wednesday into Thursday.
