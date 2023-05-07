NEXT Weather: Sunny Sunday with warm week ahead

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities will see a lot of sunshine on Sunday, and the upcoming week looks pretty pleasant, too.

Highs will reach the mid-70s in the metro. After a sunny start, clouds will develop much later in the day. Northern Minnesota will be dealing with rain early on.

Storm threats will stay mainly south of Minnesota on Sunday, though the very southern edge of the state may get clipped. Those areas can expect some fog as well. 

Rain is possible early on Monday, but aside from that, the first half of the week looks fairly dry. Thunderstorms may return toward the end of the week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for the foreseeable future.

WCCO Staff
May 7, 2023

