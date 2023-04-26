Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Sunny start to warmer Wednesday before rain, clouds move in

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday's likely to be the nicest day of the week in the Twin Cities, with warmer temperatures and a sunny start before clouds and showers arrive later on.

Highs across the state will be in the 50s, with the metro topping out around 58. Clouds will increase throughout the day and we'll have light winds.

Scattered showers arrive in the evening hours and continue through the overnight. Thursday will start out dry and sunny, but more showers will arrive in the afternoon and stretch into the evening. Expect highs in the 60s in the Twin Cities.

There will be more chances of rain through the weekend, and temperatures will cool back to the low 50s. Highs will stay below average into next week.

