NEXT Weather: Sunny, mild Wednesday perfect for Thanksgiving travel

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday's looking like a perfect day for holiday travel, with dry roads, sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

Sunshine will dominate the day, and the Twin Cities will see a high around 42 degrees. Southwestern Minnesota will be pushing the lower 50s.

CBS News

Clouds will increase overnight and become more widespread on the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday will also be cooler, and the metro could see some drizzle. Up north, snowflakes aren't out of the question.

If you're traveling home on Friday, things again look quiet, with temperatures back to the 40s. Saturday will be even warmer.

Temperatures fall to more seasonal territory on Sunday and stay that way into next week. Snow showers are possible on Tuesday.