NEXT Weather: Another summery day before fall weather takes hold

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will bring a last gasp of summer-like weather across Minnesota.

High temperatures will be well above average in most places. The Twin Cities will reach 88 degrees, while areas in southwestern Minnesota will get above 90.

"If you love summer, you're going to love today," WCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor said.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because fall-like weather will arrive in force on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s. That autumnal weather will stick around in the extended forecast.

The next shot at rain in the metro arrives Friday evening.