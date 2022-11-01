NEXT Weather: Stretch of 70s before fall weather returns

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures in the Twin Cities will be in the 70s for the next couple of days before things take a more seasonable turn heading into the weekend.

Highs across the state on Tuesday will be around 70, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will be breezy, but even warmer. In fact, with a forecast high of 76, the Twin Cities may break its daily record.

Temperatures will again be in the 70s Thursday, with rain possible in the evening hours.

Friday brings a significant cooldown, though we'll still be in seasonable territory. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the weekend. There is a chance of more rain on Friday and Saturday, too.