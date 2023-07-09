NEXT Weather: Some storms in northern Minnesota Sunday, more warmth Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday and Monday will bring warmer weather, while the rest of the week will offer a few chances of rain.

Highs across Minnesota on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s, with the Twin Cities peaking around 86. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Storms are expected across northern Minnesota -- some potentially severe -- on Sunday evening before things clear out.

Monday will be even warmer, at least in the metro and southern Minnesota. There, highs will be right around 90. Up north, temperatures will top out in the 70s.

Stray showers and storms are possible late in the day on Monday.

Storms, some of which could be severe tomorrow. Hail is the main threat. @wcco pic.twitter.com/o8tpfkVIcw — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) July 9, 2023

On Tuesday, highs will drop, potentially as low as the upper 70s. The rest of the week will see temperatures hover in the lower 80s.

Rain is possible on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.