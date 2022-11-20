Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Snowy streak will end, warmer temps ahead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS --  After nine straight days of snow in the Twin Cities, we're going to be mostly dry until at least next weekend. Warmer temperatures are ahead, too.

That streak of snow was the longest in more than 10 years, WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.

After a couple of days in the teens, Sunday's high of 33 will feel balmy. The metro will warm to the mid-30s by Tuesday, and by the end of the week, we could be back to the 40s.

If you're traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday's forecast looks clear region-wide, and Turkey Day itself looks very pleasant.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 20, 2022

