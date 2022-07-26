Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Scattered showers could pepper Twin Cities Tuesday evening

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parts of Minnesota could see some much-needed rain on Tuesday, though it won't be a total washout.

Pop-up showers will develop in northern and western Minnesota in the morning hours. That system will become more organized as it moves east, and should hit the Twin Cities right around the evening commute and continue into the night.

Before the rain arrives, it'll be a cloudy day in the metro. Wind speeds and dew points will increase throughout the day, and the high will be right around 78.

Wednesday will be less humid and breezier, and that trend will hold through the workweek. Once the weekend arrives, temperatures and dew points will begin to rise again.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 6:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

