Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Scattered showers move in Wednesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 18, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — An area of low pressure moves through the Upper Midwest Wednesday, bringing back showers.

Wednesday's high will reach 61 degrees in the Twin Cities. Rain starts north, with showers reaching the metro closer to sunrise. Rain totals are only expected to be near a tenth of an inch.

This system will drag across the area, eventually clearing out Thursday. We are mainly dry by Thursday with clouds and highs in the 50s.   

Another quick system skirts north Friday into Saturday. Friday we be mostly dry with clouds streaming in during the day. Highs will return to the 60s.

This weekend will be mainly dry, with temperatures in the 50s. 

The start of next week looks seasonable, with some inklings of a drop-off in temperatures coming.

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 5:37 AM

