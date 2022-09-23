Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Rainy, cool Friday across Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The cool conditions continue Friday before rain rolls in later in the day. 

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says highs should only reach the upper 50s.

O'Connor doesn't expect any severe weather, but there will be showers by late morning that will persist into the evening hours. It will be somewhat windy as well.

Saturday will warm a bit, with a high in the upper 60s in the metro, but we could see a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

Sunday will be slightly cooler and breezy again. Our highs will remain in the 60s going into next week, and we will stay dry.

