NEXT Weather: Rain, snow will arrive late Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prepare for precipitation on Tuesday, with a system set to bring rain to the southern half of the state and snow up north starting in the evening hours.

Highs will be in the 30s or lower 40s for much of the state, with the Twin Cities topping out right at 40. The metro could see some snow between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., but it shouldn't accumulate.

The bulk of the day's precipitation will arrive in the evening hours. Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and on south will see rain, while snow will pepper the northern half of the state. That precipitation will continue into the overnight hours and clear out Wednesday morning.

We are tracking an overnight storm that will bring snow to the north, and rain to the Cities. Could see a little bit of snow in the late morning/early afternoon.

Communities up north could see 2-4 inches of snow.

Wednesday will be cloudy, with temperatures largely similar to Tuesday's.

Rain and snow are possible again Thursday, mainly to the south.

Temperatures will jump back to the 40s this weekend.