NEXT Weather: Rain passes south Thursday as temps start cooling

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Southern Minnesota will see showers throughout Thursday, with parts of the metro getting a taste early in the day.

The forecast high is 56 degrees, much cooler than the last three days. Winds will blow from the northeast at 15 mph.  

The week will finish rather low-key with sun and clouds and a pause before a weak system drops from up north on Saturday, possibly bringing some snow to northern Minnesota.

Saturday should still be in the 40s before the colder air sinks into place by Sunday. High temps return to the 30s with a wind chill below freezing for St Patrick's Day.

Monday starts the week on the colder side before we are expected to get a small boost back to near 50 come Tuesday.

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist.

March 14, 2024

