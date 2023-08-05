Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Rain and storms will hang mainly west of Twin Cities into this evening

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Saturday 6 p.m. forecast from August 5, 2023.
NEXT Weather: Saturday 6 p.m. forecast from August 5, 2023. 04:09

MINNEAPOLIS -- Relief is finally coming our way. 

After another hot and humid week, we close this week out with a chance for rain. Sunday will feature rain off-and-on all day. Though, northwest and west-central Minnesota will see drier conditions.

Storm chances are possible this weekend but the most threatening storms will stay mostly to the southwest of us, into Iowa. However, there is somewhat of a marginal risk for storms in the southwest corner of Minnesota. 

There is a tornado watch in place until 10 p.m. tonight from Omaha to Sioux Falls. 

In the Twin Cities, rain may pick up anywhere from 0.5-1.0 inch or more tomorrow. So you may want to have a "Plan B" in place, just in case your outdoor plans get disrupted by the isolated storms. 

Next week looks a little cooler with highs trending toward 80. 

A few storms possible by Wednesday! 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.