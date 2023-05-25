NEXT Weather: Quiet day with seasonal highs in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 25, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 25, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities are in for a quiet, seasonal day on Thursday.

We'll see some cloud cover early, but more sunshine will come through as the morning goes on. It will be slightly breezy, with a high of about 75.

On Friday, temperatures jump back to the 80s. It will stay warm and sunny through the weekend.

Temperatures start to go up next week, and by midweek, we could be pushing 90.