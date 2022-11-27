Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Quiet couple of days before possible NEXT Weather Alert due to snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend will come to a quiet end, but plowable snow is ahead early in the week.

Both Sunday and Monday will stay calm, weather-wise. Sunday will see a high of 40 in the Twin Cities, and Monday will be just a few degrees warmer.

Snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, and while it's too early to tell where exactly, a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota will likely see 6-plus inches of accumulation. The metro could be in that band. WCCO's weather team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert due to the impact.

The southern end of the system could see a mix of snow and rain due to lingering warmth.

The snow will pull away Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Below average temperatures will follow.

