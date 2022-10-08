NEXT Weather: Perfect fall weather weekend ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's chilly on Saturday morning, but there's a warm-up on the way.
Most of the Midwest is experiencing cold air, and overnight the skies were clear due to a high pressure system.
But by roughly 2 p.m., temperatures will near 60 for most of the state. Since the leaves are starting to turn, it's going to be the perfect fall day for outdoor activities.
Overnight, temperatures will dip down to the 40s, and it'll reach 66 degrees in the metro on Sunday.
