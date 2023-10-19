NEXT Weather: Patchy showers give way to sunshine Thursday

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 19, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will feature more above-average warmth, along with spotty showers for some.

An area of low pressure moves slowly east, leaving some clouds and a few isolated showers in the forecast, and the possibility of some patchy morning fog.

The day turns sunnier and dry by the evening, with a forecasted high in the Twin Cities of 58 degrees.

The wind will bring in warmer air Friday, boosting the daytime highs back to the 60s. Weather models are even pushing for mid-to-upper 60s.

A swift and weak system moves through Friday, increasing wind speeds. Saturday will also be impacted by the back edge of this system.

Expect temps to drop to the 50s for the weekend with a breezy northwest wind Saturday.

Temps will be near or above average to start next week, but there are signs of a cool down near the end of the month.