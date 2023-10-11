Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: One more sunny day, then wet and windy end to week

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will bring another cool start for some thanks to clear skies overnight, with frost advisories in southeastern Minnesota. 

The clouds stay north Wednesday, so a mostly sunny sky is expected for everyone else, helping highs reach near 60 degrees in the afternoon around the Twin Cities.  

wx1.jpg
WCCO

Clouds increase for everyone Wednesday night with big changes Thursday. Wind picks up first, with rain arriving into Thursday afternoon.

Steady rain continues into Friday with heaviest between Thursday night and Friday morning, before it wraps up Saturday morning. The metro can expect between 2-3 inches of accumulation. Rain will struggle to make it into far northern Minnesota.

As for temps, it stays cool after Wednesday with highs generally in the 50s, but it will be cooler Friday as rain and wind keeps us in the 40s.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 5:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.