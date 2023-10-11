NEXT Weather: One more sunny day, then wet and windy end to week

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will bring another cool start for some thanks to clear skies overnight, with frost advisories in southeastern Minnesota.

The clouds stay north Wednesday, so a mostly sunny sky is expected for everyone else, helping highs reach near 60 degrees in the afternoon around the Twin Cities.

WCCO

Clouds increase for everyone Wednesday night with big changes Thursday. Wind picks up first, with rain arriving into Thursday afternoon.

Steady rain continues into Friday with heaviest between Thursday night and Friday morning, before it wraps up Saturday morning. The metro can expect between 2-3 inches of accumulation. Rain will struggle to make it into far northern Minnesota.

As for temps, it stays cool after Wednesday with highs generally in the 50s, but it will be cooler Friday as rain and wind keeps us in the 40s.