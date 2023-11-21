Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Sunshine, above averages temps on tap before Thanksgiving turns cold

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will eventually develop into a windy, sunny day, with temperatures just slightly above average. 

Some morning showers in central Minnesota will move east out of the state by around 7 a.m. By afternoon, the clouds will break, letting the sunshine through. Expect breezes around 15-20 mph and a high of around 41 in the Twin Cities.

Wednesday looks to be the best day all week, with more sunshine and above average temps in the upper 40s. It'll be a great day to travel for the holiday.

Thanksgiving will bring us down to freezing, with highs topping out near 31. Expect sunshine and clouds.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with very chilly temperatures in the morning and a high of only about 30. Things warm up slightly for the weekend, with highs returning to the mid-30s. 

First published on November 21, 2023 / 5:22 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

