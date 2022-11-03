NEXT Weather: No record warmth Thursday, but temps still well above average

MINNEAPOLIS -- While Thursday won't quite reach the record-setting warmth seen Wednesday, temperatures will still be well above average for much of Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 68, about 20 degrees above the average for this time of year. It'll be breezy, with clouds increasing throughout the day.

CBS

Western Minnesota can expect showers starting in the afternoon. The metro could see rain in the evening and overnight hours.

Friday will be significantly cooler, with a high of just 44, and more showers will be possible in the overnight hours into Saturday.

Temperatures will rebound a bit on Sunday, and by the middle of next week, we could be back near 60 degrees.