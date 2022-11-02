NEXT Weather: New record high expected in Twin Cities Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities should see a new record high temperature on Wednesday. Highs around the state will be around 25 degrees above average.
The metro is expected to hit 76 degrees, which is 4 degrees warmer than the old record of 72, set in 1978.
Thursday will also be warm, with a high of about 70 in the Twin Cities. It'll be cloudy, though, and there's a chance of rain in the evening.
Friday will be significantly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Both Friday and Saturday could bring more rain.
Temperatures will stay cooler into next week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.