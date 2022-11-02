NEXT Weather: New record high expected in Twin Cities Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities should see a new record high temperature on Wednesday. Highs around the state will be around 25 degrees above average.

The metro is expected to hit 76 degrees, which is 4 degrees warmer than the old record of 72, set in 1978.

Thursday will also be warm, with a high of about 70 in the Twin Cities. It'll be cloudy, though, and there's a chance of rain in the evening.

Friday will be significantly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Both Friday and Saturday could bring more rain.

Temperatures will stay cooler into next week.