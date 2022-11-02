Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: New record high expected in Twin Cities Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities should see a new record high temperature on Wednesday. Highs around the state will be around 25 degrees above average.

The metro is expected to hit 76 degrees, which is 4 degrees warmer than the old record of 72, set in 1978.

a78d82ecc7870fbb5c67c0bc09af7e3d.jpg
CBS

Thursday will also be warm, with a high of about 70 in the Twin Cities. It'll be cloudy, though, and there's a chance of rain in the evening.

Friday will be significantly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Both Friday and Saturday could bring more rain. 

Temperatures will stay cooler into next week.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 6:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.