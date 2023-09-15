NEXT Weather: More scattered showers possible Friday afternoon

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Sept. 15, 2023





MINNEAPOLIS — Rain will continue to roll across Minnesota through the Friday commute.

That system is stretching from northern Minnesota to the southwest and moving east. It will reach the Twin Cities early Friday and linger through the morning commute. There are chances for more scattered showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be closer to average Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the lower 70s.

Next week, temperatures will jump to the mid-80s by Tuesday.