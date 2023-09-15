Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: More scattered showers possible Friday afternoon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Sept. 15, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. forecast from Sept. 15, 2023 01:39

MINNEAPOLIS — Rain will continue to roll across Minnesota through the Friday commute.

That system is stretching from northern Minnesota to the southwest and moving east. It will reach the Twin Cities early Friday and linger through the morning commute. There are chances for more scattered showers in the afternoon.

snapshot-2023-09-15t070155-973.jpg

Temperatures will be closer to average Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the lower 70s.

Next week, temperatures will jump to the mid-80s by Tuesday.

