NEXT Weather: More record-setting heat possible in Twin Cities Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities were historically hot on Sunday, and another record could fall on Monday.

The metro reached 92 degrees Sunday, which is the hottest October temperature on record. Monday likely won't break that record, but the metro may set a new daily high, with temperatures likely to approach 90 degrees. The record high for Oct. 2 is 89, set in 1953.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, but still abnormally warm for this time of year, with forecast highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front will sweep through later in the week, sparking storms and dropping temperatures to a more seasonable range. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday before dropping into the 50s by the end of the week.