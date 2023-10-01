NEXT Weather: October starts with potentially record-setting heat

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is the first day of October, and the month will start off with potentially record-setting heat.

Highs in the Twin Cities will approach 90, and it will be humid with plenty of sunshine. The average high for this time of year is 66 degrees. The Twin Cities Marathon was canceled just hours before it was set to start Sunday due to the heat.

Today's heat is certainly impressive! We're forecasting a high of 88° which would break the daily record of 87°. The hottest it's ever been in October is 90°, and there's a chance we hit that too. pic.twitter.com/05c5I1NTqz — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) October 1, 2023

The hot start to the new month follows a trend set in September, which was the warmest on record for the Twin Cities.

A stray storm or two is possible in the morning and afternoon, particularly in northern and central Minnesota.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warm, with highs in the 80s both days. Widespread rain will arrive in the middle of the week, cooling things down. By the end of the week, highs will fall to the 60s, and next weekend we'll top out in the upper 50s.