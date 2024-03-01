NEXT Weather: More record-breaking warm for 1st weekend of March

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from March 2, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The warmth continues for the first weekend of March, with some daily records expected to be broken.

Although there'll be some extra clouds Saturday, high temperatures are expected to reach the low- to mid-60s. That would break the daily record (54 degrees in 1923).

The only precipitation possible is a little rain or light snow in the afternoon in far northern Minnesota.

"Nothing to write home about," meteorologist Adam Del Rosso said.

The record warmth continues! We do cool back down next week with a few chances for a little rain.



Sunday will warm up even more, with more record-breaking highs possible in the 70s. The current record is 65 degrees recorded in 1905. The day will also be windy, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Some rain is possible on Sunday evening.

Then, temperatures will cool down to the 40s next week, accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.