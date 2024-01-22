NEXT Weather: Monday kicks off week of warmer temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS — We're in for a week of warmer temperatures, with Monday topping out just below the freezing mark.

Expect a high of 31 in the Twin Cities, while in northern and central Minnesota temperatures will reach the 20s. The strong winds we felt Sunday will ease.

Highs will be above freezing for most of the week, but there won't be much sunshine. By Friday, highs could approach 40 degrees. Temperatures are likely to remain above average for the rest of the month.

WCCO

A system arriving Wednesday night and lingering into Thursday may bring some light precipitation. Other than that, the forecast looks dry.