Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Monday brings season's coldest temps so far

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will feature some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far, but after that, we'll begin a weeklong upswing in temps.

The Twin Cities will see a high of just 37 on Monday. Winds gusting up to 30 mph will make it feel even colder.

5102d20e1894a655994ea71fc1cb0479.jpg
CBS

Monday night, temperatures will drop into the 20s.

The good news is the warm-up begins Tuesday, with a forecast high of 42. It'll still be windy, but not quite as bad as Monday.

We could hit 50 degrees by Wednesday, 60 by Friday and potentially 70 over the weekend. Our only chance of rain comes on Sunday. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 5:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.