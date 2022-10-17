NEXT Weather: Monday brings season's coldest temps so far

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will feature some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far, but after that, we'll begin a weeklong upswing in temps.

The Twin Cities will see a high of just 37 on Monday. Winds gusting up to 30 mph will make it feel even colder.

Monday night, temperatures will drop into the 20s.

The good news is the warm-up begins Tuesday, with a forecast high of 42. It'll still be windy, but not quite as bad as Monday.

We could hit 50 degrees by Wednesday, 60 by Friday and potentially 70 over the weekend. Our only chance of rain comes on Sunday.