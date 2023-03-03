NEXT Weather: Mild weekend before wintry mix moves in Sunday afternoon

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS -- The weekend will be a perfect time to get outside, as it'll be dry and slightly cloudy. The next chance for widespread snow comes on Sunday afternoon.

Friday will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer compared to Thursday, with temps in the 30s.

There's a lot of snow on the ground to get out and have fun in, and soon we'll have another fresh coat. There's a chance for southeastern Minnesota to get some flurries on Saturday, but the bigger impact moves in on Sunday afternoon.

The system will arrive right around lunchtime. It'll be a wintry mix of snow and rain, but it'll push through Minnesota by Monday afternoon.

