NEXT Weather: Mild weekend before wintry mix moves in Sunday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- The weekend will be a perfect time to get outside, as it'll be dry and slightly cloudy. The next chance for widespread snow comes on Sunday afternoon.

Friday will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer compared to Thursday, with temps in the 30s.

There's a lot of snow on the ground to get out and have fun in, and soon we'll have another fresh coat. There's a chance for southeastern Minnesota to get some flurries on Saturday, but the bigger impact moves in on Sunday afternoon.

Making plans for the weekend? Two easy-going days before we get to some snow and a wintry mix come Sunday. Avoid Sunday afternoon/evening if you don't want to drive around in the winter weather. @WCCO #mnwx #weekend pic.twitter.com/ynJluSnMxb — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) March 3, 2023

The system will arrive right around lunchtime. It'll be a wintry mix of snow and rain, but it'll push through Minnesota by Monday afternoon.