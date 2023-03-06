Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Heavy, wet snow impacting Monday morning commute

By WCCO Staff

NEXT Weather Alert Factors:

  • Roads getting slick

  • Heavy, wet snow

  • Potential for icing overnight

MINNEAPOLIS -- Most of the heavier snow has fallen, but a bit more is expected to impact the Monday morning commute.

There's a winter weather advisory in place for the metro area and central Minnesota through midday.

MORE: School closings | Live radar

Some areas are reporting two to five inches of snow. A WCCO Weather Watcher reported 4.8 inches in New Hope.

A NEXT Drive Alert and NEXT Weather Alert have been issued due to the storm's impact on travel.

Winter weather advisories CBS

Quiet weather is expected for Tuesday. Some areas will continue to be slick, however.

Another chance for snow on Wednesday, with even more possible Thursday into Friday.

Temps get colder to end the week. 

 

Overnight crash numbers

Watch the latest coverage streaming on CBS News Minnesota. 

A view of snowy Minneapolis overnight

A look at temps throughout the day

Temps fall into Tuesday morning CBS
