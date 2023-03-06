NEXT Weather Alert: Heavy, wet snow impacting Monday morning commute

NEXT Weather Alert: Heavy, wet snow impacting Monday morning commuteget the free app
NEXT Weather Alert Factors:
Roads getting slick
Heavy, wet snow
Potential for icing overnight
MINNEAPOLIS -- Most of the heavier snow has fallen, but a bit more is expected to impact the Monday morning commute.
There's a winter weather advisory in place for the metro area and central Minnesota through midday.
Some areas are reporting two to five inches of snow. A WCCO Weather Watcher reported 4.8 inches in New Hope.
A NEXT Drive Alert and NEXT Weather Alert have been issued due to the storm's impact on travel.
Quiet weather is expected for Tuesday. Some areas will continue to be slick, however.
Another chance for snow on Wednesday, with even more possible Thursday into Friday.
Temps get colder to end the week.
