Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Wintry mix with blustery conditions moving in later Sunday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report 03:42

NEXT Weather Factors:

  • Snow/rain mix arrives by dinner (see detailed timing below)

  • Snow will be slushy and heavy

  • Slick spots Monday morning 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Heavy, wet snow is on the way just before the workweek.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and nearby communities beginning Sunday evening and continuing into Monday morning.

One to three inches of snow are possible from this system.

With the snow, we will also have windy conditions with some spots seeing wind gusts to 30 mph in exposed areas west.

Due to the storm's effect on travel conditions, a NEXT Weather Alert will be issued late Sunday.

Expected timing of Sunday snow:

fqdkzyqx0aicfan.jpg
CBS

High temperatures will stay in the 30s for the extended forecast. Besides Tuesday, there are multiple snow chances along the way. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.