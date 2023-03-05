NEXT Weather: Wintry mix with blustery conditions moving in later Sunday

NEXT Weather Factors:

Snow/rain mix arrives by dinner (see detailed timing below)

Snow will be slushy and heavy

Slick spots Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- Heavy, wet snow is on the way just before the workweek.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and nearby communities beginning Sunday evening and continuing into Monday morning.

One to three inches of snow are possible from this system.

Update: The timing of the snow event will be delayed slightly from yesterday's plan. This should pick up more so in the evening hours. Multiple inches of heavy wet snow is possible for the Twin Cities by lunchtime on Monday. A Next Alert is in place tonight-Mon AM. @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/JziACdhRdu — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) March 5, 2023

With the snow, we will also have windy conditions with some spots seeing wind gusts to 30 mph in exposed areas west.

Due to the storm's effect on travel conditions, a NEXT Weather Alert will be issued late Sunday.

Expected timing of Sunday snow:

CBS

High temperatures will stay in the 30s for the extended forecast. Besides Tuesday, there are multiple snow chances along the way.