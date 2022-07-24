Next Weather: Mild temps, low humidity make for perfect summer Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be a perfect summer day.

The Twin Cities should see a high of 80 degrees, with dew points in the comfortable range. In fact, our recent humidity should disappear for the next couple of days. Up north, highs will be closer to 70. Expect sunshine across the state.

CBS

Monday will feel very similar in the Twin Cities, but northern Minnesota will climb closer to 80. These milder temperatures will continue throughout the week.

There is a chance of storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, but at this point, there's no indication of severe weather. We'll resume our dry pattern after that.