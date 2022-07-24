Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Mild temps, low humidity make for perfect summer Sunday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 7 a.m. report
Next Weather: 7 a.m. report 03:44

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be a perfect summer day.

The Twin Cities should see a high of 80 degrees, with dew points in the comfortable range. In fact, our recent humidity should disappear for the next couple of days. Up north, highs will be closer to 70. Expect sunshine across the state.

685a14a325cd786fd800f781e1b9d3f9.jpg
CBS

Monday will feel very similar in the Twin Cities, but northern Minnesota will climb closer to 80. These milder temperatures will continue throughout the week.

There is a chance of storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, but at this point, there's no indication of severe weather. We'll resume our dry pattern after that.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 8:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.