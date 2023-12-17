NEXT Weather: Mild Sunday with snow showers possible in the evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday will be another mild day across Minnesota, with the possibility of light snow later on.

Expect clouds for most of the day and a high of around 39 in the Twin Cities. Scattered snow showers will move in from the northwest, hitting the metro in the evening. That system will just leave a coating in its wake.

Winds will also pick up this evening, gusting up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Monday before bouncing right back into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week. In fact, temperatures are looking like they'll stay above average for the rest of the month.

