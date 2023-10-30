NEXT Weather: Light snow in the forecast for Monday night

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will get off to a cold and dry start, but there is light snow in the forecast by nighttime.

The highs in the Twin Cities will be in the upper 30s, well below average, and it'll feel even colder than that.

Later on, a system will drop in from the north, bringing snow to most of the state. That system will stick around through early Tuesday, but less than an inch should accumulate in most places.

Halloween will be similarly cold, particularly for trick-or-treaters in the evening, but it should stay dry.

By the end of the week, temperatures will climb back into the 40s.

