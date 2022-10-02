NEXT Weather: Late summery Sunday before big changes this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will feel like late summer in the Twin Cities, but a big cooldown is coming later this week.

Highs across the state will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with the metro topping out at 72. Communities up north could see some showers in the morning hours.

You can keep your shorts and short sleeved shirts out through midweek, but on Thursday, things will take a chilly turn. The Twin Cities will go from a high of 73 on Wednesday to a high of just 53 the next day. We'll also feel a wind chill.

WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said it will feel more like early November than October.

Those cooler temps will stick around for a few days following, too.

