Next Weather: It's a #Top10WxDay for Friday, with just about ideal conditions

MINNEAPOLIS -- With conditions expected to be just about ideal for summer, Friday is officially a Top 10 Weather Day.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says the day should bring a high of 80, mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Clear conditions should make for a perfect day to head to a beach with a good book, or stroll along a park path.

The idyllic conditions aren't expected to last, however. Summer heat will make a return this weekend, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s Saturday and likely hitting 90 on Sunday.

Humidity is also expected to make a return. Our next chance of rain arrives by Sunday afternoon and night, O'Connor says.

It will be hot and humid next week, with the potential for multiple days in the 90s. The next week could also bring the possibility for severe storms.