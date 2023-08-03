NEXT Weather: Humidity sticks around through Friday, but rainy weekend should provide relief

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 3, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be another hot and humid day, and we're looking ahead to a rainy weekend.

The high in the Twin Cities will be around 92, and dew points will once again be in the very humid range. Isolated storms are possible in the evening.

Friday will still be humid, but highs will drop below 90.

The weekend looks much cooler, and widespread, steady rain looks likely on both Saturday and Sunday.