NEXT Weather: Humid Wednesday with storms possible in p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Uncomfortable humidity will make a return on Wednesday, and storms are possible starting in the afternoon.

Dew points will lift across Minnesota as humid air pushes east. The high will be 83 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel a bit warmer than that because of the humidity.

Rain chances will increase as the day goes on, with the metro likely seeing scattered showers and potentially isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

CBS

Thursday is shaping up to be a great first day at the Minnesota State Fair. Both the humidity and cloud cover will decrease as the day goes on, and the Twin Cities should top out just below 78 degrees.

The weekend will bring chances for more rain and storms.