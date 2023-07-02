NEXT Weather: Holiday weekend brings chance for severe storms on the 4th

MINNEAPOLIS -- As we go further into the holiday weekend, things look to remain hot and largely sunny, with temps nearing the 90s.

Sunday should feature fewer clouds than Saturday did, giving us a better shot to hit 90 degrees, according to WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames.

"A building ridge will boost temperatures to the mid-90s on Monday. That would be the warmest day we've had so far this year," Dames said. "A slight increase in humidity, but not oppressive."

The possibility lingers for showers and storms late Monday, but those are expected to fall outside the Twin Cities.

Unfortunately, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on the Fourth of July, and Dames says some may be severe.

This will be cooler by Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday look downright incredible, Dames said.