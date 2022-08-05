Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Heat, humidity make a return visit Friday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Those hoping for a break going into the weekend will be hard up for some coolness. The heat and humidity are making a return visit.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that Friday is going to be pretty uncomfortable in the Twin Cities.

What's more, storms are possible over parts of northern Minnesota later today. And those storm chances are expected to increase Saturday for the metro area. However, the severe weather risk remains low.

Cooler showers are expected to stick around into Sunday, with cooler temperatures.

