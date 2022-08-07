Next Weather: Gloomy Sunday brings below average temps, scattered showers

MINNEAPOLIS -- A slow-moving band of rain will soak southern Minnesota on Sunday, and the Twin Cities could see some sprinkles, too.

A flood watch is in effect for much of southern Minnesota through 10 a.m. The National Weather Service said flash flooding is possible as showers continue through the morning hours.

We'll get a break from the rain around lunchtime, then more scattered showers arrive in the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be below average across the state, with a high of 77 expected in the Twin Cities.

Dew points will drop heading into Monday, and temperatures will remain below average. A warmup begins on Tuesday that could bring us back into the 90s by next weekend.