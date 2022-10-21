NEXT Weather: Getting warmer Friday, and a #Top10WxDay on Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twin Cities will warm into the 60s Friday – but it gets better.

Friday's high temp will reach 65 in the metro, and it will be partly cloudy.

On Saturday, we'll warm up to 74 degrees with sunshine, making it a bonafide #Top10WxDay.

CBS

However, big changes are coming Sunday. It will warm into the mid 70s again in the metro, but the clouds increase, the wind picks up, and there will be rain with possible thunderstorms by the evening.

We'll cool to below-average temps as we head into next week, and there's a chance of more rain on Monday.