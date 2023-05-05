NEXT Weather: Friday and ensuing days look wet, but warm

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS – After a mild start to Friday, precipitation will roll mainly across southern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities could see some rain on the northern edge of the system, and there will be some isolated thunder.

After Thursday's 74-degree high, temperatures will dip Friday into the mid 60s -- which is around average -- due to the cloud cover, and the wind will pick up a bit.

Both weekend days will be windy with temps near average, and there will be rounds of rain. These won't be all-day soakers, but there will be a chance of some isolated thunderstorms, too. Don't expect any severe weather.

We are still unsettled early next week with highs in the 70s. We dry out later in the week.

