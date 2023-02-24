NEXT Weather: Following snowstorm, brutal cold temperatures set in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The two-punch storm system is now history, but potentially dangerous cold has settled in.

Temperatures dropped well below zero overnight. Much of the state, including parts of the metro, are in a Wind Chill Advisory, where it could feel like 35 degrees below zero on exposed skin.

Friday remains cold, with a brief shot of some light snow in the evening, with less than an inch expected.

Temps will warm into the mid-20s this weekend, and it will stay dry.

Monday will be warm enough that our next system will likely feature rain turning to snow. It doesn't appear to be another whopper at this point.